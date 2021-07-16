Erweiterte Funktionen
Renewi - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.07.2021 - GB0007995243
16.07.21 00:11
Das Instrument 1K5 GB0007995243 RENEWI LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.07.2021 The instrument 1K5 GB0007995243 RENEWI LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,674 €
|0,69 €
|-0,016 €
|-2,32%
|15.07./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007995243
|876457
|0,69 €
|0,39 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,674 €
|-2,32%
|15.07.21
|München
|0,674 €
|0,00%
|15.07.21
|Frankfurt
|0,662 €
|-0,30%
|15.07.21
|Berlin
|0,672 €
|-0,59%
|15.07.21
|Stuttgart
|0,652 €
|-2,10%
|15.07.21
