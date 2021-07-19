Erweiterte Funktionen

Uranium Participation Corp - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.07.2021 - CA9170171057




18.07.21 21:38
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument UIS CA9170171057 URANIUM PARTICIP. CD 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2021 The instrument UIS CA9170171057 URANIUM PARTICIP. CD 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.07.2021

