Uranium Participation Corp - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.07.2021 - CA9170171057
18.07.21 21:38
Das Instrument UIS CA9170171057 URANIUM PARTICIP. CD 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2021 The instrument UIS CA9170171057 URANIUM PARTICIP. CD 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,06 $
|4,21 $
|-0,15 $
|-3,56%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9170171057
|A0EQYX
|5,05 $
|2,97 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,512 €
|-1,29%
|16.07.21
|Frankfurt
|3,526 €
|+0,74%
|16.07.21
|Berlin
|3,53 €
|+0,74%
|16.07.21
|München
|3,532 €
|0,00%
|16.07.21
|Stuttgart
|3,484 €
|-1,97%
|16.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|3,426 €
|-2,45%
|16.07.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,06 $
|-3,56%
|16.07.21
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|30
|Uranium Participation
|07.06.21