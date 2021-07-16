Erweiterte Funktionen



Le Mare Gold - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.07.2021 - CA5212551090




16.07.21 00:11
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SL51 CA5212551090 LE MARE GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.07.2021 The instrument SL51 CA5212551090 LE MARE GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.07.2021

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme von Krypto-Börse perfekt
Nach 7.313% mit Galaxy Digital ($GLXY) und 21.586% mit Voyager Digital ($VYGR)

iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,10 $ 0,1254 $ -0,0254 $ -20,26% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA5212551090 A2JDCF 0,13 $ 0,026 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,112 € +4,67%  15.07.21
Frankfurt 0,086 € -6,52%  15.07.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,10 $ -20,26%  14.07.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
5 Mio. $ für Übernahmen - Massives Kaufsignal. 358% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 50.000% mit Aurora Cannabis ($ACB) und 294.900% mit Canopy Growth ($CGC)

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
496 Pennystocks.de - Romy Hahn -. 24.04.21
61 Southern Lithium 02.06.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...