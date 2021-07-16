Das Instrument SL51 CA5212551090 LE MARE GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.07.2021 The instrument SL51 CA5212551090 LE MARE GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.07.2021