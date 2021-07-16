Erweiterte Funktionen
2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.07.2021 - BMG9156K1018
Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.07.2021 The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,15 €
|11,00 €
|0,15 €
|+1,36%
|15.07./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG9156K1018
|A2PNW9
|12,60 €
|4,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|11,15 €
|+1,36%
|15.07.21
