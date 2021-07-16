Erweiterte Funktionen



Bass Metals - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.07.2021 - AU000000BSM8




16.07.21 00:11
Das Instrument R2F AU000000BSM8 BASS METALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.07.2021 The instrument R2F AU000000BSM8 BASS METALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.07.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,003 € 0,0025 € 0,0005 € +20,00% 15.07./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000BSM8 A0H1G0 0,010 € 0,00010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,003 € +20,00%  15.07.21
Hamburg 0,003 € +20,00%  15.07.21
Stuttgart 0,003 € +20,00%  15.07.21
München 0,003 € 0,00%  15.07.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,007 $ 0,00%  13.07.21
Berlin 0,003 € -14,29%  15.07.21
  = Realtime
