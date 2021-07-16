Das Instrument R2F AU000000BSM8 BASS METALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.07.2021 The instrument R2F AU000000BSM8 BASS METALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.07.2021