Erweiterte Funktionen



NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.05.2022 - GG00BJ0JVY01




17.05.22 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.05.2022 The instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2022

Aktuell
Börsengurus setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
463% Uranium Hot Stock nach 3.589% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,34 € 1,34 € -   € 0,00% 17.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00BJ0JVY01 A113A2 1,37 € 1,13 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,31 € +2,34%  17.05.22
Frankfurt 1,28 € +0,79%  17.05.22
Berlin 1,34 € 0,00%  17.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Schnelle Kursgewinne voraus - Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 236% Lithium Aktientip nach 7.907% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...