GCX Metals - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.05.2022 - AU0000220865
18.05.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 21V1 AU0000220865 GCX METALS LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.05.2022 The instrument 21V1 AU0000220865 GCX METALS LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,025 $
|0,0362 $
|-0,0112 $
|-30,94%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000220865
|A3DL43
|0,036 $
|0,020 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,025 $
|-30,94%
|06.05.22
