Das Instrument UZR GB0009483594 UNIVERSE GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.01.2022 The instrument UZR GB0009483594 UNIVERSE GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2022