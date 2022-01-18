Erweiterte Funktionen
UNIVERSE GRP PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.01.2022 - GB0009483594
18.01.22 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UZR GB0009483594 UNIVERSE GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.01.2022 The instrument UZR GB0009483594 UNIVERSE GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,125 €
|0,126 €
|-0,001 €
|-0,79%
|17.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0009483594
|902247
|0,13 €
|0,042 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
