UNIVERSE GRP PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.01.2022 - GB0009483594




18.01.22 01:08
Das Instrument UZR GB0009483594 UNIVERSE GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.01.2022 The instrument UZR GB0009483594 UNIVERSE GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,125 € 0,126 € -0,001 € -0,79% 17.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009483594 902247 0,13 € 0,042 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,123 € 0,00%  17.01.22
Stuttgart 0,125 € -0,79%  17.01.22
  = Realtime
