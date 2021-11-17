Das Instrument 1GQ US5301581048 LIB.ALL-ST.EQU. SBI EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.11.2021 The instrument 1GQ US5301581048 LIB.ALL-ST.EQU. SBI EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 18.11.2021