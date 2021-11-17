Erweiterte Funktionen
LIBERTY ALL-STAR EQUITY . - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.11.2021 - US5301581048
17.11.21 01:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1GQ US5301581048 LIB.ALL-ST.EQU. SBI EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.11.2021 The instrument 1GQ US5301581048 LIB.ALL-ST.EQU. SBI EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 18.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,94 $
|8,94 $
|- $
|0,00%
|16.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5301581048
|985244
|9,46 $
|6,42 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
