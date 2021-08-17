Erweiterte Funktionen

Jardine Matheson
Jardine Matheson - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.08.2021 - BMG507361001




17.08.21 00:07
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2021 The instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,89 $ 56,281 $ 0,609 $ +1,08% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG507361001 869042 67,78 $ 38,89 $
Tradegate (RT) 		47,88 € -0,75%  16.08.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 56,89 $ +1,08%  16.08.21
Stuttgart 48,02 € -0,41%  16.08.21
Düsseldorf 47,80 € -0,58%  16.08.21
Berlin 48,02 € -0,62%  16.08.21
München 48,48 € -0,66%  16.08.21
Frankfurt 47,80 € -0,83%  16.08.21
