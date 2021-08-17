Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2021 The instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,89 $
|56,281 $
|0,609 $
|+1,08%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG507361001
|869042
|67,78 $
|38,89 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|47,88 €
|-0,75%
|16.08.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|56,89 $
|+1,08%
|16.08.21
|Stuttgart
|48,02 €
|-0,41%
|16.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|47,80 €
|-0,58%
|16.08.21
|Berlin
|48,02 €
|-0,62%
|16.08.21
|München
|48,48 €
|-0,66%
|16.08.21
|Frankfurt
|47,80 €
|-0,83%
|16.08.21
