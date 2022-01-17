Das Instrument 3KD US58844R1086 MERCHANTS BANCORP INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.01.2022 The instrument 3KD US58844R1086 MERCHANTS BANCORP INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.01.2022