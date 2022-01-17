Erweiterte Funktionen
Merchants Bancorp Inc - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.01.2022 - US58844R1086
16.01.22 23:36
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 3KD US58844R1086 MERCHANTS BANCORP INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.01.2022 The instrument 3KD US58844R1086 MERCHANTS BANCORP INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.01.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|49,46 $
|48,99 $
|0,47 $
|+0,96%
|14.01./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US58844R1086
|A2H6X2
|49,54 $
|29,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq
|49,46 $
|+0,96%
|14.01.22
|Düsseldorf
|42,40 €
|+0,95%
|14.01.22
|Frankfurt
|43,00 €
|+0,94%
|14.01.22
|NYSE
|48,20 $
|0,00%
|12.01.22
|AMEX
|49,20 $
|0,00%
|07.01.22
= Realtime
