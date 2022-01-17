Erweiterte Funktionen



Merchants Bancorp Inc - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.01.2022 - US58844R1086




16.01.22 23:36
Das Instrument 3KD US58844R1086 MERCHANTS BANCORP INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.01.2022 The instrument 3KD US58844R1086 MERCHANTS BANCORP INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.01.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,46 $ 48,99 $ 0,47 $ +0,96% 14.01./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US58844R1086 A2H6X2 49,54 $ 29,01 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 49,46 $ +0,96%  14.01.22
Düsseldorf 42,40 € +0,95%  14.01.22
Frankfurt 43,00 € +0,94%  14.01.22
NYSE 48,20 $ 0,00%  12.01.22
AMEX 49,20 $ 0,00%  07.01.22
  = Realtime
