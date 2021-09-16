Erweiterte Funktionen
2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 17.09.2021 - BMG9156K1018
16.09.21 00:22
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2021 The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,45 €
|14,25 €
|-0,80 €
|-5,61%
|15.09./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG9156K1018
|A2PNW9
|15,00 €
|4,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|13,45 €
|-5,61%
|15.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.