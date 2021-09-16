Erweiterte Funktionen



2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 17.09.2021 - BMG9156K1018




16.09.21 00:22
Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2021 The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2021

