NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 17.02.2022 - GG00BJ0JVY01




16.02.22 01:05
Das Instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.02.2022 The instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.02.2022

