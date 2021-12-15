Erweiterte Funktionen
CRANSWICK PLC LS-,1. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.12.2021
15.12.21 01:07
Das Instrument 0U6 GB0002318888 CRANSWICK PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2021 The instrument 0U6 GB0002318888 CRANSWICK PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,00 €
|43,40 €
|-0,40 €
|-0,92%
|14.12./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0002318888
|882401
|49,20 €
|37,50 €
