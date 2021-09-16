Erweiterte Funktionen
Unite Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.09.2021 - GB0006928617
16.09.21 00:22
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2021 The instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,70 €
|13,80 €
|-0,10 €
|-0,72%
|15.09./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0006928617
|634811
|14,70 €
|8,89 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.