Erweiterte Funktionen



Unite Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.09.2021 - GB0006928617




16.09.21 00:22
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2021 The instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2021

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme in 113,4 Mio. Unzen Gold-Lagerstätte
317% Gold Hot Stock nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,70 € 13,80 € -0,10 € -0,72% 15.09./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0006928617 634811 14,70 € 8,89 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 13,70 € -0,72%  15.09.21
Frankfurt 13,50 € -0,74%  15.09.21
Stuttgart 13,40 € -0,74%  15.09.21
München 13,50 € -1,46%  15.09.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett setzten auf Atomkraftwerke gegen Klimawandel. Diese Uran-Aktie müssen Sie jetzt kaufen - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...