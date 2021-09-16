Erweiterte Funktionen

Continental - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.09.2021 - DE0005439004




16.09.21 00:22
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2021 The instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
113,08 € 112,18 € 0,90 € +0,80% 15.09./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005439004 543900 132,68 € 84,34 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		113,50 € +1,09%  15.09.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 134,77 $ +3,31%  14.09.21
Stuttgart 113,28 € +1,32%  15.09.21
Xetra 113,08 € +0,80%  15.09.21
Düsseldorf 113,12 € +0,78%  15.09.21
Frankfurt 113,20 € +0,44%  15.09.21
Berlin 112,12 € -0,09%  15.09.21
Hamburg 112,20 € -0,21%  15.09.21
Hannover 111,88 € -0,43%  15.09.21
München 112,12 € -0,62%  15.09.21
  = Realtime
