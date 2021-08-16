Erweiterte Funktionen



MCCOLLS RE.GR.(WI) - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.08.2021 - GB00BJ3VW957




15.08.21 21:34
Das Instrument 2M2 GB00BJ3VW957 MCCOLLS RE.GR.(WI) LS-001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2021 The instrument 2M2 GB00BJ3VW957 MCCOLLS RE.GR.(WI) LS-001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,224 € 0,308 € -0,084 € -27,27% 13.08./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJ3VW957 A1XE2N 0,46 € 0,19 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,224 € -27,27%  13.08.21
Berlin 0,224 € -27,27%  13.08.21
