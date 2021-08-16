Das Instrument 2M2 GB00BJ3VW957 MCCOLLS RE.GR.(WI) LS-001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2021 The instrument 2M2 GB00BJ3VW957 MCCOLLS RE.GR.(WI) LS-001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2021