MCCOLLS RE.GR.(WI) - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.08.2021 - GB00BJ3VW957
15.08.21 21:34
Das Instrument 2M2 GB00BJ3VW957 MCCOLLS RE.GR.(WI) LS-001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2021 The instrument 2M2 GB00BJ3VW957 MCCOLLS RE.GR.(WI) LS-001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,224 €
|0,308 €
|-0,084 €
|-27,27%
|13.08./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJ3VW957
|A1XE2N
|0,46 €
|0,19 €
