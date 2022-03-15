Erweiterte Funktionen
Blue Prism Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.03.2022 - GB00BYQ0HV16
15.03.22 01:08
Das Instrument B11 GB00BYQ0HV16 BLUE PRISM GRP. PLC -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.03.2022 The instrument B11 GB00BYQ0HV16 BLUE PRISM GRP. PLC -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,42 €
|14,47 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,35%
|14.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYQ0HV16
|A2AF88
|17,01 €
|8,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,14 €
|+0,93%
|14.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|15,09 €
|+3,93%
|14.03.22
|Berlin
|15,22 €
|+1,47%
|14.03.22
|Stuttgart
|15,00 €
|+0,07%
|14.03.22
|München
|15,22 €
|-0,33%
|14.03.22
|Frankfurt
|14,42 €
|-0,35%
|14.03.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|16,10 $
|-1,83%
|14.03.22
Realtime
