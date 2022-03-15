Das Instrument B11 GB00BYQ0HV16 BLUE PRISM GRP. PLC -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.03.2022 The instrument B11 GB00BYQ0HV16 BLUE PRISM GRP. PLC -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2022