Blue Prism Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.03.2022 - GB00BYQ0HV16




15.03.22 01:08
Das Instrument B11 GB00BYQ0HV16 BLUE PRISM GRP. PLC -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.03.2022 The instrument B11 GB00BYQ0HV16 BLUE PRISM GRP. PLC -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,42 € 14,47 € -0,05 € -0,35% 14.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYQ0HV16 A2AF88 17,01 € 8,60 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,14 € +0,93%  14.03.22
Düsseldorf 15,09 € +3,93%  14.03.22
Berlin 15,22 € +1,47%  14.03.22
Stuttgart 15,00 € +0,07%  14.03.22
München 15,22 € -0,33%  14.03.22
Frankfurt 14,42 € -0,35%  14.03.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 16,10 $ -1,83%  14.03.22
