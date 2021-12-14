Das Instrument 9JG BMG161691073 BROOKF.ASS.MGMT.RE.A LV EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.12.2021 The instrument 9JG BMG161691073 BROOKF.ASS.MGMT.RE.A LV EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 15.12.2021