Ault Global Holdings - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.12.2021
14.12.21 07:00
Das Instrument DP2 US05150X1046 AULT GLOBAL HLDGS DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.12.2021 The instrument DP2 US05150X1046 AULT GLOBAL HLDGS DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 15.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,48 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|14.12./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US05150X1046
|A2QMM8
|6,76 €
|1,27 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
