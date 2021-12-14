Das Instrument DP2 US05150X1046 AULT GLOBAL HLDGS DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.12.2021 The instrument DP2 US05150X1046 AULT GLOBAL HLDGS DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 15.12.2021