Borr Drilling - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.12.2021




12.12.21 22:45
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument B2WP BMG1466R2078 BORR DRILLING NEW DL -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.12.2021 The instrument B2WP BMG1466R2078 BORR DRILLING NEW DL -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.12.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,7755 $ 0,8095 $ -0,034 $ -4,20% 10.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG1466R2078 A2PMZS 1,66 $ 0,57 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,704 € -3,50%  10.12.21
AMEX 0,85 $ +2,20%  09.12.21
Nasdaq 0,7984 $ -1,32%  10.12.21
München 0,743 € -3,19%  10.12.21
Berlin 0,70 € -3,31%  10.12.21
NYSE 0,7755 $ -4,20%  10.12.21
Stuttgart 0,683 € -6,82%  10.12.21
Frankfurt 0,68 € -9,09%  10.12.21
