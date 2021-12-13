Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Borr Drilling":

Das Instrument B2WP BMG1466R2078 BORR DRILLING NEW DL -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.12.2021 The instrument B2WP BMG1466R2078 BORR DRILLING NEW DL -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.12.2021