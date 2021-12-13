Erweiterte Funktionen
Borr Drilling - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.12.2021
12.12.21 22:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument B2WP BMG1466R2078 BORR DRILLING NEW DL -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.12.2021 The instrument B2WP BMG1466R2078 BORR DRILLING NEW DL -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,7755 $
|0,8095 $
|-0,034 $
|-4,20%
|10.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG1466R2078
|A2PMZS
|1,66 $
|0,57 $
