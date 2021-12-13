Erweiterte Funktionen
FORTRESS TECHS INC. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.12.2021
12.12.21 22:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FB0 CA34961V1076 FORTRESS TECHS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.12.2021 The instrument FB0 CA34961V1076 FORTRESS TECHS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,4535 $
|0,4585 $
|-0,005 $
|-1,09%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA34961V1076
|A2PHAT
|0,76 $
|0,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,424 €
|+5,47%
|10.12.21
|Frankfurt
|0,446 €
|+16,15%
|10.12.21
|Berlin
|0,404 €
|+5,21%
|10.12.21
|München
|0,394 €
|+1,55%
|09.12.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,4535 $
|-1,09%
|09.12.21
