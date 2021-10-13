Erweiterte Funktionen



PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,012. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.10.2021 - GB00BYRJ5J14




13.10.21 00:21
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.10.2021 The instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.10.2021

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Uran Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahme
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen in Kernenergie ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,75 € 1,75 € -   € 0,00% 12.10./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYRJ5J14 A142J2 1,98 € 1,52 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,82 € +1,11%  12.10.21
Frankfurt 1,75 € 0,00%  12.10.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA). 309% Lithium Aktientip nach 3.989% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...