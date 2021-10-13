Erweiterte Funktionen
PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,012. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.10.2021 - GB00BYRJ5J14
13.10.21 00:21
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.10.2021 The instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.10.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,75 €
|1,75 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.10./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYRJ5J14
|A142J2
|1,98 €
|1,52 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
