Das Instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.10.2021 The instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.10.2021