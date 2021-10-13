Erweiterte Funktionen

Dormakaba - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.10.2021 - CH0011795959




13.10.21 00:21
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument KABN CH0011795959 DORMAKABA HLDG NA.SF 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.10.2021 The instrument KABN CH0011795959 DORMAKABA HLDG NA.SF 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.10.2021

Hamburg 619,00 € +1,39%  28.06.19
