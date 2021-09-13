Erweiterte Funktionen
Skil Ports & Logistics - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.09.2021 - GG00B53M7D91
12.09.21 21:39
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 9KS GG00B53M7D91 MERCANTILE PORTS+LOGI.LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.09.2021 The instrument 9KS GG00B53M7D91 MERCANTILE PORTS+LOGI.LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.09.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,003 €
|0,003 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.09./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00B53M7D91
|A1C6XC
|0,010 €
|0,00050 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
