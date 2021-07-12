Erweiterte Funktionen



Rubean - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.07.2021 - DE0005120802




11.07.21 21:37
Das Instrument R1B DE0005120802 RUBEAN O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.07.2021 The instrument R1B DE0005120802 RUBEAN O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,00 € 12,80 € 0,20 € +1,56% 09.07./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005120802 512080 13,80 € 10,70 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,00 € +1,56%  09.07.21
Düsseldorf 12,90 € +2,38%  09.07.21
Frankfurt 13,00 € 0,00%  09.07.21
München 13,00 € 0,00%  09.07.21
Berlin 13,00 € 0,00%  09.07.21
  = Realtime
