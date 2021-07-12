Erweiterte Funktionen
Rubean - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.07.2021 - DE0005120802
11.07.21 21:37
Das Instrument R1B DE0005120802 RUBEAN O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.07.2021 The instrument R1B DE0005120802 RUBEAN O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,00 €
|12,80 €
|0,20 €
|+1,56%
|09.07./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005120802
|512080
|13,80 €
|10,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,00 €
|+1,56%
|09.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|12,90 €
|+2,38%
|09.07.21
|Frankfurt
|13,00 €
|0,00%
|09.07.21
|München
|13,00 €
|0,00%
|09.07.21
|Berlin
|13,00 €
|0,00%
|09.07.21
