CHILEAN METALS - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.07.2021 - CA1688833047




11.07.21 21:37
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument IVVN CA1688833047 CHILEAN METALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.07.2021 The instrument IVVN CA1688833047 CHILEAN METALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,109 € 0,106 € 0,003 € +2,83% 19.05./08:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA1688833047 A2PNHW 0,27 € 0,049 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,108 € +2,86%  09.07.21
Berlin 0,109 € +2,83%  09.07.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
