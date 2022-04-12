Das Instrument KRY0 FI4000369657 GLASTON OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.04.2022 The instrument KRY0 FI4000369657 GLASTON OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.04.2022