Erweiterte Funktionen



Cosco Shipping Ports - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.04.2022 - BMG2442N1048




11.04.22 23:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.04.2022 The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.04.2022

Aktuell
Börsenprofis kaufen jetzt Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,715 € 0,715 € -   € 0,00% 11.04./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG2442N1048 897981 0,79 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,715 € 0,00%  08.04.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,7967 $ -1,88%  07.04.22
München 0,728 € -2,08%  11.04.22
Düsseldorf 0,7035 € -2,43%  11.04.22
Stuttgart 0,704 € -2,49%  11.04.22
Berlin 0,704 € -2,49%  11.04.22
Frankfurt 0,7025 € -2,70%  11.04.22
Hamburg 0,7025 € -2,84%  11.04.22
Hannover 0,7025 € -2,84%  11.04.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithiumpreis explodiert - Elektroauto-Riese Tesla ($TSLA) steigt ein. 234% Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Cosco Shipping Ports - Postcor. 25.04.21
6 897981 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...