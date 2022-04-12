Erweiterte Funktionen
Cosco Shipping Ports - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.04.2022 - BMG2442N1048
11.04.22 23:56
Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.04.2022 The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.04.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,715 €
|0,715 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.04./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2442N1048
|897981
|0,79 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,715 €
|0,00%
|08.04.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,7967 $
|-1,88%
|07.04.22
|München
|0,728 €
|-2,08%
|11.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,7035 €
|-2,43%
|11.04.22
|Stuttgart
|0,704 €
|-2,49%
|11.04.22
|Berlin
|0,704 €
|-2,49%
|11.04.22
|Frankfurt
|0,7025 €
|-2,70%
|11.04.22
|Hamburg
|0,7025 €
|-2,84%
|11.04.22
|Hannover
|0,7025 €
|-2,84%
|11.04.22
