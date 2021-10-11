Das Instrument LS3 US5021601043 LSB IND. INC. DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2021 The instrument LS3 US5021601043 LSB IND. INC. DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2021