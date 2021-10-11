Erweiterte Funktionen
LSB Industries Inc - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.10.2021 - US5021601043
10.10.21 21:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LS3 US5021601043 LSB IND. INC. DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2021 The instrument LS3 US5021601043 LSB IND. INC. DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,44 $
|12,42 $
|0,02 $
|+0,16%
|08.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5021601043
|866808
|13,17 $
|1,65 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.