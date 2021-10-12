Erweiterte Funktionen
MORSES CLUB PLC LS -,01 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.10.2021 - GB00BZ6C4F71
11.10.21 23:55
Das Instrument GB00BZ6C4F71 MORSES CLUB PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.10.2021 The instrument GB00BZ6C4F71 MORSES CLUB PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2021
