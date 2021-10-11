Erweiterte Funktionen
MORSES CLUB PLC LS -,01 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.10.2021 - GB00BZ6C4F71
10.10.21 21:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 792 GB00BZ6C4F71 MORSES CLUB PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2021 The instrument 792 GB00BZ6C4F71 MORSES CLUB PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,765 €
|0,785 €
|-0,02 €
|-2,55%
|08.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BZ6C4F71
|A2AJPX
|1,09 €
|0,77 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.