DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VER. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.10.2021 - DE000A3E5C57




10.10.21 21:44
Das Instrument DWN DE000A3E5C57 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VERK EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2021 The instrument DWN DE000A3E5C57 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VERK EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
52,96 € 53,00 € -0,04 € -0,08% 08.10./17:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A3E5C57 A3E5C5 53,56 € 52,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 52,28 € +0,04%  08.10.21
Xetra 52,96 € -0,08%  08.10.21
