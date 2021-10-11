Erweiterte Funktionen
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VER. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.10.2021 - DE000A3E5C57
10.10.21 21:44
Das Instrument DWN DE000A3E5C57 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VERK EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2021 The instrument DWN DE000A3E5C57 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VERK EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|52,96 €
|53,00 €
|-0,04 €
|-0,08%
|08.10./17:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3E5C57
|A3E5C5
|53,56 €
|52,00 €
