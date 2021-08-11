Erweiterte Funktionen



Renewables Infrastructure - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.08.2021 - GG00BBHX2H91




11.08.21 00:04
Das Instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.08.2021 The instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.08.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,52 € 1,54 € -0,02 € -1,30% 10.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00BBHX2H91 A1W2S8 1,61 € 1,31 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,54 € +0,65%  10.08.21
Stuttgart 1,52 € -1,30%  10.08.21
  = Realtime
