Renewables Infrastructure - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.08.2021 - GG00BBHX2H91
11.08.21 00:04
Das Instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.08.2021 The instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.08.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,52 €
|1,54 €
|-0,02 €
|-1,30%
|10.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BBHX2H91
|A1W2S8
|1,61 €
|1,31 €
= Realtime
