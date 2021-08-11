Erweiterte Funktionen



LIGHTSPEED POS INC. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.08.2021 - CA53227R1064




11.08.21 00:04
Das Instrument 3L5 CA53227R1064 LIGHTSPEED POS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.08.2021 The instrument 3L5 CA53227R1064 LIGHTSPEED POS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
93,22 $ 93,22 $ -   $ 0,00% 10.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA53227R1064 A2PFTC 97,83 $ 28,29 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		79,82 € +1,09%  10.08.21
Stuttgart 81,50 € +9,48%  06.08.21
AMEX 93,21 $ +0,65%  10.08.21
Nasdaq 93,12 $ +0,47%  10.08.21
Berlin 79,42 € +0,40%  10.08.21
Düsseldorf 79,02 € +0,28%  10.08.21
NYSE 93,22 $ 0,00%  01:00
Frankfurt 78,42 € -1,78%  10.08.21
München 79,54 € -5,60%  10.08.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
