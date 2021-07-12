Erweiterte Funktionen



ILIKA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.07.2021 - GB00B608Z994




11.07.21 21:37
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument I8A GB00B608Z994 ILIKA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.07.2021 The instrument I8A GB00B608Z994 ILIKA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.07.2021

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Fusion - Massives Kaufsignal
332% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 50.000% mit Aurora Cannabis ($ACB) und 294.900% mit Canopy Growth ($CGC)

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,30 $ 2,59 $ -0,29 $ -11,20% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B608Z994 A1CYM5 4,24 $ 0,76 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,30 $ -11,20%  09.07.21
Frankfurt 1,99 € -13,48%  09.07.21
Berlin 1,94 € -14,91%  09.07.21
München 1,93 € -19,58%  09.07.21
Stuttgart 1,77 € -22,37%  09.07.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neue Weltklasse-Uran-Lagerstätte entdeckt? 462% Uran Hot Stock im Visier von Denison Mines ($DML) und NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15 unentdeckte batterie aktie? ilika 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...