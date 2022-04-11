Erweiterte Funktionen
Sig Combibloc Services - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.04.2022 - CH0435377954
10.04.22 21:39
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1YQA CH0435377954 SIG COMBIBL.GRP NA SF-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.04.2022 The instrument 1YQA CH0435377954 SIG COMBIBL.GRP NA SF-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.04.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,685 $
|26,11 $
|-1,425 $
|-5,46%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0435377954
|A2N5NU
|39,00 $
|20,16 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,00 €
|+5,04%
|28.06.19
|Frankfurt
|9,91 €
|+1,54%
|28.06.19
|Berlin
|9,61 €
|+0,84%
|28.06.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|24,685 $
|-5,46%
|08.04.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.