Das Instrument 1YQA CH0435377954 SIG COMBIBL.GRP NA SF-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.04.2022 The instrument 1YQA CH0435377954 SIG COMBIBL.GRP NA SF-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.04.2022