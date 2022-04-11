Erweiterte Funktionen



Sig Combibloc Services - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.04.2022 - CH0435377954




10.04.22 21:39
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 1YQA CH0435377954 SIG COMBIBL.GRP NA SF-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.04.2022 The instrument 1YQA CH0435377954 SIG COMBIBL.GRP NA SF-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.04.2022

Aktuell
Uran-Aktien jetzt kaufen - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock macht sensationelle Uran-Entdeckung - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,685 $ 26,11 $ -1,425 $ -5,46% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0435377954 A2N5NU 39,00 $ 20,16 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,00 € +5,04%  28.06.19
Frankfurt 9,91 € +1,54%  28.06.19
Berlin 9,61 € +0,84%  28.06.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 24,685 $ -5,46%  08.04.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. 238% Lithium Aktientip 2022 nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...