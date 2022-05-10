Erweiterte Funktionen
Great Eagle Holdings - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.05.2022 - BMG4069C1486
09.05.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GHK BMG4069C1486 GREAT EAGLE HLDGS HD-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.05.2022 The instrument GHK BMG4069C1486 GREAT EAGLE HLDGS HD-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,26 $
|2,33 $
|-0,07 $
|-3,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG4069C1486
|879151
|3,50 $
|2,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,335 €
|+3,78%
|04.05.22
|Stuttgart
|2,21 €
|-0,23%
|09.05.22
|Berlin
|2,14 €
|-0,70%
|09.05.22
|München
|2,14 €
|-1,61%
|09.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,26 $
|-3,00%
|09.05.22
|Frankfurt
|2,14 €
|-7,96%
|09.05.22
