Das Instrument 28K US37518G1013 GIGCAPITAL4 INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.12.2021 The instrument 28K US37518G1013 GIGCAPITAL4 INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 10.12.2021