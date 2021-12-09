Erweiterte Funktionen
GigCapital4 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.12.2021
09.12.21 01:05
Das Instrument 28K US37518G1013 GIGCAPITAL4 INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.12.2021 The instrument 28K US37518G1013 GIGCAPITAL4 INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 10.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,75 €
|8,85 €
|-0,10 €
|-1,13%
|08.12./15:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US37518G1013
|A2QPPP
|8,90 €
|8,17 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
