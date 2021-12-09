Erweiterte Funktionen



09.12.21
Das Instrument 1XK US67111Q1076 OFS CREDIT CO. IN DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.12.2021 The instrument 1XK US67111Q1076 OFS CREDIT CO. IN DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 10.12.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,34 $ 13,36 $ -0,02 $ -0,15% 08.12./23:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US67111Q1076 A2N7LT 17,54 $ 11,08 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 11,964 € 0,00%  08.12.21
AMEX 13,40 $ 0,00%  30.11.21
Frankfurt 11,604 € -0,03%  08.12.21
Nasdaq 13,34 $ -0,15%  08.12.21
NYSE 13,25 $ -0,26%  08.12.21
  = Realtime
