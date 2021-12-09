Erweiterte Funktionen
OFS CREDIT CO. IN - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.12.2021
09.12.21 01:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1XK US67111Q1076 OFS CREDIT CO. IN DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.12.2021 The instrument 1XK US67111Q1076 OFS CREDIT CO. IN DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 10.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,34 $
|13,36 $
|-0,02 $
|-0,15%
|08.12./23:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67111Q1076
|A2N7LT
|17,54 $
|11,08 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
