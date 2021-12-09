Das Instrument 1XK US67111Q1076 OFS CREDIT CO. IN DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.12.2021 The instrument 1XK US67111Q1076 OFS CREDIT CO. IN DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 10.12.2021