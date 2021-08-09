Erweiterte Funktionen
Aggreko - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.08.2021 - GB00BK1PTB77
08.08.21 21:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 4A4B GB00BK1PTB77 AGGREKO PLC LS-,04832911 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.08.2021 The instrument 4A4B GB00BK1PTB77 AGGREKO PLC LS-,04832911 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 10.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,30 €
|10,40 €
|-0,10 €
|-0,96%
|06.08./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BK1PTB77
|A1XFZR
|10,60 €
|3,89 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,30 €
|-0,96%
|06.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|10,20 €
|+0,99%
|06.08.21
|Frankfurt
|10,30 €
|+0,98%
|06.08.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|11,91 $
|+0,85%
|21.07.21
|München
|10,30 €
|0,00%
|06.08.21
|Stuttgart
|10,00 €
|0,00%
|06.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|Aggreko - temporäre Energielös.
|24.04.21