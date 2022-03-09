Erweiterte Funktionen
ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.03.2022 - GB00BVGBWW93
09.03.22 01:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2022 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,73 €
|0,72 €
|0,01 €
|+1,39%
|08.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BVGBWW93
|A14M2K
|0,95 €
|0,69 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|0,785 €
|+2,61%
|08.03.22
|Frankfurt
|0,73 €
|+1,39%
|08.03.22
|München
|0,735 €
|0,00%
|08.03.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,767 $
|-12,04%
|03.03.22
= Realtime
