Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2022 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2022