Erweiterte Funktionen



ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.03.2022 - GB00BVGBWW93




09.03.22 01:02
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2022 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2022

Aktuell
Uran-Aktien jetzt sofort kaufen - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
392% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,73 € 0,72 € 0,01 € +1,39% 08.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BVGBWW93 A14M2K 0,95 € 0,69 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,785 € +2,61%  08.03.22
Frankfurt 0,73 € +1,39%  08.03.22
München 0,735 € 0,00%  08.03.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,767 $ -12,04%  03.03.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Elon Musk und Tesla ($TSLA) steigen ein. Lithium Hot Stock 2022 mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...