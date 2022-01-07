Das Instrument 4QQN CA7308432086 POINTS INTL EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.01.2022 The instrument 4QQN CA7308432086 POINTS INTL EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.01.2022