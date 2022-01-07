Erweiterte Funktionen



Points International Ltd - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.01.2022




07.01.22 01:08
Das Instrument 4QQN CA7308432086 POINTS INTL EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.01.2022 The instrument 4QQN CA7308432086 POINTS INTL EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.01.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,56 $ 15,76 $ -0,20 $ -1,27% 06.01./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA7308432086 A1H6MP 18,59 $ 13,20 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 13,60 € 0,00%  06.01.22
AMEX 15,50 $ 0,00%  04.01.22
Nasdaq 15,56 $ -1,27%  06.01.22
NYSE 15,35 $ -1,92%  06.01.22
Frankfurt 13,60 € -2,16%  05.01.22
Stuttgart 13,60 € -2,86%  05.01.22
