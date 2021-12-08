Erweiterte Funktionen
Equiniti Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.12.2021
08.12.21 01:30
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 2EQ GB00BYWWHR75 EQUINITI GRP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.12.2021 The instrument 2EQ GB00BYWWHR75 EQUINITI GRP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.12.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,16 €
|2,12 €
|0,04 €
|+1,89%
|07.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYWWHR75
|A142ZR
|2,16 €
|1,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|2,16 €
|+1,89%
|07.12.21
|Frankfurt
|2,08 €
|0,00%
|07.12.21
|München
|2,10 €
|0,00%
|07.12.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,40 $
|0,00%
|10.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.