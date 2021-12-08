Erweiterte Funktionen



ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.12.2021




08.12.21 01:30
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.12.2021 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.12.2021

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen in Kernenergie ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,8641 $ 0,8965 $ -0,0324 $ -3,61% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BVGBWW93 A14M2K 1,54 $ 0,79 $
Werte im Artikel
0,23 plus
+9,71%
0,86 minus
-3,61%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,78 € +1,96%  07.12.21
Berlin 0,82 € +0,61%  07.12.21
München 0,835 € 0,00%  07.12.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,8641 $ -3,61%  07.12.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) in wenigen Tagen - Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...