ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.12.2021
08.12.21 01:30
Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.12.2021 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,8641 $
|0,8965 $
|-0,0324 $
|-3,61%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BVGBWW93
|A14M2K
|1,54 $
|0,79 $
0,23
+9,71%
0,86
-3,61%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,78 €
|+1,96%
|07.12.21
|Berlin
|0,82 €
|+0,61%
|07.12.21
|München
|0,835 €
|0,00%
|07.12.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,8641 $
|-3,61%
|07.12.21
