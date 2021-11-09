Erweiterte Funktionen
WAYPOINT REIT UTS - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.11.2021 - AU0000088064
09.11.21 01:17
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1V2 AU0000088064 WAYPOINT REIT UTS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.11.2021 The instrument 1V2 AU0000088064 WAYPOINT REIT UTS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2021
