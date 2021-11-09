Erweiterte Funktionen



Antisense Therapeutics - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.11.2021 - AU000000ANP4




09.11.21 01:17
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument AWY AU000000ANP4 ANTISENSE THERAPEUTICS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.11.2021 The instrument AWY AU000000ANP4 ANTISENSE THERAPEUTICS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2021

Aktuell
Die besten Uran Aktientips 2022
Uran Aktientip nach sensationeller Übernahme Übernahmekandidat

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,134 € 0,141 € -0,007 € -4,96% 08.11./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000ANP4 982306 0,22 € 0,075 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,134 € -4,96%  08.11.21
Frankfurt 0,14 € 0,00%  08.11.21
München 0,1375 € 0,00%  08.11.21
Berlin 0,1405 € -0,35%  08.11.21
Stuttgart 0,132 € -4,35%  08.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,165 $ -44,50%  05.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithiumpreis sprengt 27.000 USD pro Tonne - Massives Kaufsignal. 255% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  interessanter Artikel über mRN. 25.04.21
1 mRNA and antisense to attract. 25.04.21
  Broker estimates €0.26 a share . 25.04.21
  Video interview with CEO 25.04.21
  great article on Antisense and . 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...