Antisense Therapeutics - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.11.2021 - AU000000ANP4
09.11.21 01:17
Das Instrument AWY AU000000ANP4 ANTISENSE THERAPEUTICS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.11.2021 The instrument AWY AU000000ANP4 ANTISENSE THERAPEUTICS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,134 €
|0,141 €
|-0,007 €
|-4,96%
|08.11./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ANP4
|982306
|0,22 €
|0,075 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,134 €
|-4,96%
|08.11.21
|Frankfurt
|0,14 €
|0,00%
|08.11.21
|München
|0,1375 €
|0,00%
|08.11.21
|Berlin
|0,1405 €
|-0,35%
|08.11.21
|Stuttgart
|0,132 €
|-4,35%
|08.11.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,165 $
|-44,50%
|05.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|interessanter Artikel über mRN.
|25.04.21
|1
|mRNA and antisense to attract.
|25.04.21
|Broker estimates €0.26 a share .
|25.04.21
|Video interview with CEO
|25.04.21
|great article on Antisense and .
|25.04.21