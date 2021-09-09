Erweiterte Funktionen



ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.09.2021 - GB00BVGBWW93




09.09.21 00:05
Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.09.2021 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,105 $ 1,135 $ -0,03 $ -2,64% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BVGBWW93 A14M2K 1,54 $ 0,79 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,895 € 0,00%  08.09.21
München 0,92 € 0,00%  08.09.21
Berlin 0,90 € -1,64%  08.09.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,105 $ -2,64%  08.09.21
  = Realtime
