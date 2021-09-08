Erweiterte Funktionen
ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.09.2021 - GB00BVGBWW93
08.09.21 00:09
Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.09.2021 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,135 $
|1,16 $
|-0,025 $
|-2,16%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BVGBWW93
|A14M2K
|1,54 $
|0,79 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|0,92 €
|0,00%
|07.09.21
|Berlin
|0,915 €
|0,00%
|07.09.21
|Frankfurt
|0,895 €
|-0,56%
|07.09.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,135 $
|-2,16%
|02.09.21
= Realtime
