Erweiterte Funktionen



UBS BARC USD EM - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.08.2021 - CH0305285295




06.08.21 00:02
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.08.2021 The instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2021

Aktuell
Payment Hot Stock meldet Deal mit Weltmarktführer UnionPay
Nach 913% mit PayPal Holdings ($PYPL) und 3.204% mit Square ($SQ)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation




 
Finanztrends Video zu Apple


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,7716 € 9,7872 € -0,0156 € -0,16% 05.08./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1324516050 A1439E 10,09 € 9,37 €
Werte im Artikel
147,06 plus
+0,07%
32,10 plus
0,00%
9,77 minus
-0,16%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		11,58 $ +0,09%  03.08.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,8264 € +0,40%  05.08.21
Düsseldorf 9,7326 € -0,15%  05.08.21
Xetra 9,7716 € -0,16%  05.08.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 9,7225 € -0,16%  05.08.21
Frankfurt 9,7288 € -0,59%  05.08.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - 551% Uran Hot Stock im Visier von Denison Mines ($DML), Fission Uranium ($FCU) und NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...