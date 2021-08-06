Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS BARC USD EM - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.08.2021 - CH0305285295
06.08.21 00:02
Das Instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.08.2021 The instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,7716 €
|9,7872 €
|-0,0156 €
|-0,16%
|05.08./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1324516050
|A1439E
|10,09 €
|9,37 €
147,06
+0,07%
32,10
0,00%
9,77
-0,16%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,58 $
|+0,09%
|03.08.21
|
|9,8264 €
|+0,40%
|05.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|9,7326 €
|-0,15%
|05.08.21
|Xetra
|9,7716 €
|-0,16%
|05.08.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|9,7225 €
|-0,16%
|05.08.21
|Frankfurt
|9,7288 €
|-0,59%
|05.08.21
= Realtime
